Wednesday's NHL lineup includes an outing between the favored New Jersey Devils (19-14-2, -160 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Washington Capitals (18-11-6, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Devils Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 14 of 35 times.

The Devils are 17-11 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Capitals have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

New Jersey is 10-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Washington has a record of 7-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-8 4-5-1 6.7 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 3.20 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 6.0 2.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.00 2.70 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.