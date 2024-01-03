The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their most recent outing.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-160) Capitals (+135) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been listed as an underdog 23 times this season, and won nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

Washington has a record of 7-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in nine of 35 games this season.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 121 (10th) Goals 82 (31st) 124 (25th) Goals Allowed 98 (7th) 33 (6th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Washington has gone over the total four times.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3.

The Capitals have scored 82 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 98 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

