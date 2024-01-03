The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jack Hughes, Dylan Strome and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Strome's 22 points are important for Washington. He has put up 13 goals and nine assists in 35 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with eight goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Jan. 2 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

John Carlson's one goal and 18 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Hughes is New Jersey's top contributor with 44 points. He has 15 goals and 29 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 1 1 8 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Jesper Bratt has picked up 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 3 4 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.