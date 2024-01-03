The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (6-26) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 123 - Wizards 110

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 9.5)

Cavaliers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-12.9)

Cavaliers (-12.9) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

The Cavaliers' .515 ATS win percentage (17-16-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (46.2%).

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the total 59.4% of the time this season (19 out of 32). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (17 out of 33).

The Cavaliers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-6) this season, higher than the .167 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (5-25).

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are 10th in the league in points scored (116.7 per game) and worst in points conceded (126.2).

On the glass, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.5 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (49.7 per game).

The Wizards are seventh in the league in assists (27.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Washington is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and 10th in turnovers forced (13.7).

At 12.5 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from downtown, the Wizards are 15th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

