Daniel Gafford will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Gafford posted 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks in a 130-126 loss against the Hawks.

In this article, we look at Gafford's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 12.6 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 8.6 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA -- 20.1 22.5 PR -- 18.5 21.2



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Gafford has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 6.4% and 9.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gafford's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.5 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 112.4 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 24.8 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 22 6 5 2 0 1 1 2/6/2023 24 11 8 1 0 3 0 10/23/2022 15 2 2 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.