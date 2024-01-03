Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 130-126 loss to the Hawks, Avdija put up 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Now let's dig into Avdija's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.6 10.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.8 PRA -- 21.3 21.4 PR -- 17.5 17.6 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Avdija has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 2.7 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 112.4 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.8 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 24.8 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 18 2 1 3 0 0 0 2/6/2023 30 12 4 3 1 0 2 10/23/2022 14 2 2 0 0 0 2

