The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Capitals knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their most recent game.

The Capitals have a 4-3-3 record over their past 10 games. They have totaled 20 goals while allowing 27 in that time. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in six goals (24.0% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Capitals vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final result of Capitals 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+135)

Capitals (+135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (18-11-6 overall) have posted a record of 6-6-12 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Capitals ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Washington has earned 10 points (4-0-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Capitals have scored at least three goals in 16 games, earning 29 points from those contests.

This season, Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games and picked up 10 points with a record of 4-2-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 24 games, going 13-8-3 to record 29 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 29th 3.54 Goals Allowed 2.8 10th 10th 31.8 Shots 27.9 28th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31 20th 1st 30.28% Power Play % 12.24% 29th 22nd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 81.65% 12th

Capitals vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

