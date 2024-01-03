Dickenson, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Dickenson, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickenson, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastside High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Clintwood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
