Dylan Strome Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Dylan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
Strome Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:47 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 35 games this year, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Strome has a point in 17 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.
- In nine of 35 games this year, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.
- Strome has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Strome Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|35
|Games
|6
|22
|Points
|7
|13
|Goals
|3
|9
|Assists
|4
