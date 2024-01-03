Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored two goals versus the Devils this season in two games (five shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
