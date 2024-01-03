Evgeny Kuznetsov will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Washington Capitals face the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Kuznetsov in that upcoming Capitals-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

In four of 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 31 games this season, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has an assist in five of 31 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 6 11 Points 4 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

