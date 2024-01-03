Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Falls Church, Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manassas Park High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
