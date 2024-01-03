The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Explorers allow to opponents.

George Mason is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Patriots are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers sit at 219th.

The 75.3 points per game the Patriots average are only 3.5 more points than the Explorers give up (71.8).

George Mason is 8-0 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason posted 74.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.

The Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.5).

In terms of three-pointers, George Mason performed better at home last season, draining 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule