The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hendrix Lapierre light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

  • Lapierre has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Lapierre has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Lapierre recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 8:26 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:57 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 9:00 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

