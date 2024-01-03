John Carlson Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - January 3
John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Carlson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Carlson Season Stats Insights
- Carlson has averaged 25:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- In one of 35 games this year, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Carlson has a point in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Carlson has an assist in 13 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Carlson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|35
|Games
|5
|19
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|18
|Assists
|2
