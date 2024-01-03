Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Kuzma put up 38 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 130-126 loss versus the Hawks.

Below, we look at Kuzma's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.1 23.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.8 Assists 3.5 4.3 4.0 PRA -- 33.6 34.4 PR -- 29.3 30.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.2



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 21.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.2 per contest.

He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 19.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 112.4 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 24.8 per game, fifth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 10th in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 25 7 2 1 1 1 1 10/23/2022 37 11 2 3 1 2 0

