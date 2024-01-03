On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) heads into a home game against Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (6-26) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1154.6 1089.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 45.4 Fantasy Rank 12 37

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.1 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 116.7 points per game, 10th in league, while allowing 126.2 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -303 scoring differential.

Washington averages 39.5 rebounds per game (30th in league) while conceding 49.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.2 boards per game.

The Wizards knock down 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.1. They shoot 35.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.5%.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.4 (20th in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

The Cavaliers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) and giving up 112.4 (11th in the NBA).

Cleveland wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It records 44.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in the league, while its opponents grab 42.8 per outing.

The Cavaliers make 12.4 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (26th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make while shooting 36.1% from deep.

Cleveland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.3 per game (18th in the league) and force 13.7 (10th in NBA action).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game -8.5 3.6 Usage Percentage 31.6% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 55.6% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 10.6% 8.6% Assist Pct 22% 25.8%

