The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -6.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 229 in its games this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
  • The Lakers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.
  • Miami's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Miami has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4
Heat 13 39.4% 113 227.2 112 226.7 222

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Eight of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) than it does on the road (8-11-0).
  • The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).
  • Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). Away, it is .556 (10-8-0).
  • The Heat's 113 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up.
  • Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 15-19 5-3 18-16
Heat 15-18 3-3 16-17

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
9-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
11-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-3
114.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
10-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-11
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-7

