Longwood vs. Winthrop January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Longwood Lancers (2-8) meeting the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Ryce: 9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Ronaltha Marc: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leonor Paisana: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blessing Okoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
