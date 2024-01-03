The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, Longwood has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 94th.
  • The Lancers average 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).
  • Longwood is 11-3 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Longwood averages 82.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 74.
  • At home the Lancers are giving up 58.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they are on the road (67.6).
  • At home, Longwood sinks 6.9 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (30.6%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 VMI W 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central L 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton L 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
1/6/2024 Charleston Southern - Joan Perry Brock Center
1/11/2024 Radford - Joan Perry Brock Center

