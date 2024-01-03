The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

This season, Longwood has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 94th.

The Lancers average 10.6 more points per game (78.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.9).

Longwood is 11-3 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

At home, Longwood averages 82.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 74.

At home the Lancers are giving up 58.4 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they are on the road (67.6).

At home, Longwood sinks 6.9 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (4.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (30.6%).

