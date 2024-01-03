The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. Longwood matchup.

Longwood vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Longwood has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lancers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Winthrop has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Eagles games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

