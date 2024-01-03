Lynchburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Lynchburg, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lynchburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookville High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Gladys, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.