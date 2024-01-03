For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Martin Fehervary a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Fehervary has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 22:35 Away W 4-3 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 2:18 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

