For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Martin Fehervary a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

  • In two of 29 games this season, Fehervary has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 22:35 Away W 4-3
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 2:18 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

