New Kent, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in New Kent, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Kent High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
