Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 3?
Can we count on Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- Aube-Kubel has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.
Aube-Kubel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
