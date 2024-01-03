Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Norfolk, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maury High School at Greensville County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Emporia, VA

Emporia, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic High School at Norview High School