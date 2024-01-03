Norfolk, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Norfolk, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maury High School at Greensville County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Emporia, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.