Orange, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Orange, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange County High School at Western Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Crozet, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.