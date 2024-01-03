Prince William, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kettle Run High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.