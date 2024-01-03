The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Radford shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Highlanders are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at third.

The Highlanders score 73.5 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.6 the Panthers allow.

When Radford totals more than 72.6 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is scoring 84.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 65.0 points per contest.

The Highlanders cede 60.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.0 when playing on the road.

Radford is draining 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Upcoming Schedule