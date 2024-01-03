How to Watch Radford vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) look to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Radford vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs UNC Asheville (6:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Longwood vs Winthrop (6:30 PM ET | January 3)
- Presbyterian vs Charleston Southern (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Radford shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Highlanders are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at third.
- The Highlanders score 73.5 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 72.6 the Panthers allow.
- When Radford totals more than 72.6 points, it is 7-1.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is scoring 84.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 65.0 points per contest.
- The Highlanders cede 60.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.0 when playing on the road.
- Radford is draining 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.3 more threes and 11.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.1% three-point percentage).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|W 70-63
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|High Point
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
