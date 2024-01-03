The Radford Highlanders' (4-10) Big South schedule includes Wednesday's game against the High Point Panthers (5-8) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 54.6 points per game are 16.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.

High Point is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 54.6 points.

The Panthers put up 60 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.1 the Highlanders give up.

When High Point totals more than 65.1 points, it is 2-3.

Radford is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 60 points.

The Panthers shoot 37.4% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.

The Highlanders shoot 36% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Panthers allow.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 19.3 3PT% (11-for-57) Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

9.3 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 4.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Schedule