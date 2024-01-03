The VCU Rams (12-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 63.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 61.1 the Spiders allow to opponents.

VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Richmond is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.

The 75.9 points per game the Spiders record are 27.0 more points than the Rams give up (48.9).

When Richmond scores more than 48.9 points, it is 11-3.

VCU has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Spiders have given up.

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

