Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Suffolk, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeland High School at Surry County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Dendron, VA

Dendron, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Kempsville High School