Can we count on Tom Wilson scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

In nine of 35 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Devils this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 124 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:56 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

