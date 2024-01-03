The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Trevor van Riemsdyk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 30 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 124 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:52 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:07 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:03 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

