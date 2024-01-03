Wednesday's game at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) taking on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) at 9:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for VCU, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 72, Saint Bonaventure 67

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-5.5)

VCU (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

VCU has a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Bonaventure, who is 6-6-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Rams' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bonnies' games have gone over.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +97 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (79th in college basketball).

VCU wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It records 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 160th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.6 per contest.

VCU hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Rams rank 133rd in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

VCU has committed 2.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (269th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.2 (319th in college basketball).

