How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.
- VCU is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 291st.
- The Rams record 73.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.3 the Bonnies allow.
- VCU is 7-2 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU averaged 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Rams allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.
- VCU averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in away games.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|W 87-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 87-73
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/9/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
