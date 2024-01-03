The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.

VCU is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 291st.

The Rams record 73.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.3 the Bonnies allow.

VCU is 7-2 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU averaged 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Rams allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.

VCU averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule