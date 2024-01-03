The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.
  • VCU is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies rank 291st.
  • The Rams record 73.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.3 the Bonnies allow.
  • VCU is 7-2 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU averaged 73 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Rams allowed 61.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 65.5.
  • VCU averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in away games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Temple W 87-78 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb W 87-73 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 George Washington - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/9/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

