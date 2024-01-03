The VCU Rams (12-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams' 63.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 61.1 the Spiders give up.
  • VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Richmond has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Spiders score 75.9 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 48.9 the Rams allow.
  • Richmond has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 48.9 points.
  • When VCU gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 12-0.
  • The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.
  • The Rams shoot 40.3% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spiders allow.

VCU Leaders

  • Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)
  • Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG%
  • Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
  • Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Old Dominion W 64-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/20/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 59-36 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 UMass W 65-45 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 @ Richmond - Robins Center
1/7/2024 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
1/10/2024 Fordham - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.