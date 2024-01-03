The VCU Rams (12-1) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Richmond Spiders (11-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 63.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 61.1 the Spiders give up.

VCU is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Richmond has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.

The Spiders score 75.9 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 48.9 the Rams allow.

Richmond has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 48.9 points.

When VCU gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 12-0.

The Spiders shoot 47.2% from the field, 12.3% higher than the Rams concede defensively.

The Rams shoot 40.3% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Spiders allow.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG%

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42) Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%

VCU Schedule