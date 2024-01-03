The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -4.5 134.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 134.5 points seven times.

VCU's outings this year have an average total of 140.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread.

Saint Bonaventure sports a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-7-0 mark from VCU.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 7 53.8% 73.8 148.1 66.3 130.6 139.0 Saint Bonaventure 8 66.7% 74.3 148.1 64.3 130.6 138.0

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

VCU compiled a 14-6-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Rams average 9.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Bonnies give up (64.3).

VCU is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 6-7-0 3-5 6-7-0 Saint Bonaventure 6-6-0 0-2 6-6-0

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Saint Bonaventure 15-3 Home Record 11-4 8-3 Away Record 2-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

