The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Villanova has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 46th.

The Wildcats record 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers give up.

When Villanova puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 6-2.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 170th.

The Musketeers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Xavier allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Villanova is averaging 72 points per game at home. In road games, it is performing better offensively, averaging 73.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats have been better in home games this year, allowing 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, Villanova has performed better at home this season, averaging 10.6 per game, compared to 9.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% mark when playing on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 on the road.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.1.

Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule