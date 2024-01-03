The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Virginia shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.

The 65.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 9.6 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (75.4).

Virginia is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 64.6.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule