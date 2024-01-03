The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Louisville Moneyline

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In the Cardinals' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Virginia is 39th in college basketball. It is way below that, 73rd, according to computer rankings.

The Cavaliers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.

Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

