Virginia vs. Louisville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Virginia has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- In the Cardinals' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Virginia is 39th in college basketball. It is way below that, 73rd, according to computer rankings.
- The Cavaliers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.
- Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.