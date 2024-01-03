VMI vs. Wofford January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) versus the VMI Keydets (2-10, 0-0 SoCon), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
VMI vs. Wofford Stat Comparison
|Wofford Rank
|Wofford AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|66th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|68.5
|299th
|318th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|222nd
|82nd
|39.0
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|194th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|123rd
|39th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|49th
|16.4
|Assists
|10.9
|327th
|192nd
|11.9
|Turnovers
|15.8
|358th
