The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after losing eight consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • VMI has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 113th.
  • The Keydets average 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up to opponents (75.9).
  • When it scores more than 75.9 points, VMI is 3-1.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 57.5 away.
  • At home, the Keydets give up 66.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.2.
  • At home, VMI drains 11.2 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.6%) than on the road (28.4%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Radford L 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood L 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington W 82-65 Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 Mercer - Cameron Hall
1/11/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

