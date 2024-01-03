The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) travel to face the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after losing eight consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

VMI has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Terriers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 113th.

The Keydets average 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up to opponents (75.9).

When it scores more than 75.9 points, VMI is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 57.5 away.

At home, the Keydets give up 66.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.2.

At home, VMI drains 11.2 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.6%) than on the road (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule