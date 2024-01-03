Washington, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Washington, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tennessee High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Holston High School
- Game Time: 8:14 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Damascus, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
