The Washington Wizards (6-26), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, face the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wizards vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) and allowing 112.4 (10th in the NBA).

The Wizards have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 116.7 points per game, 10th in league, while giving up 126.2 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -303 scoring differential.

The teams average 229 points per game combined, 10.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 238.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread this year.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 23.5 -110 23.1 Jordan Poole 17.5 -105 17.2 Deni Avdija 12.5 -115 11.6 Tyus Jones 12.5 -110 12.6 Daniel Gafford 10.5 -120 10.8

Wizards and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +5000 +2500 -

