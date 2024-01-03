On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) take the court against the Washington Wizards (4-22) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He's draining 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Deni Avdija is putting up 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 17.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are receiving 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Daniel Gafford this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus averages 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 36.2% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen posts 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Caris LeVert averages 15.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Georges Niang averages 7.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Wizards 112.4 Points Avg. 117.0 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 126.8 47.5% Field Goal % 48.4% 35.5% Three Point % 35.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.