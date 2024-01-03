Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Kuzma's 23.1 points per game are 0.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Wednesday over/under.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Wednesday's over/under for Tyus Jones is 12.5 points. That's 0.1 fewer than his season average of 12.6.

His per-game rebound average of 3.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Jones' 1.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Wednesday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Deni Avdija's 11.6-point scoring average is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Avdija's assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Mitchell has put up 27.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.6 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Mitchell has connected on 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Strus averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

