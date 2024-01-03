Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) and Washington Wizards (6-26) will square off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Donovan Mitchell and Tyus Jones are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Wizards, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Wizards lost to the Hawks 130-126. With 38 points, Kyle Kuzma was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 38 8 5 0 0 7 Deni Avdija 17 12 2 1 1 2 Corey Kispert 15 0 4 0 0 1

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Jones contributes with 12.6 points per game, plus 3 boards and 5.5 assists.

Deni Avdija provides the Wizards 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole averages 17.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 68.4% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 23.6 6.8 4 0.3 0.6 3.2 Tyus Jones 15.4 3.3 6.9 1.6 0.5 2.4 Daniel Gafford 12.6 8.6 1.3 1.5 2.4 0 Jordan Poole 18.3 2.3 4.5 1 0.3 2.6 Deni Avdija 10.7 6.9 3.8 1 0.3 0.8

