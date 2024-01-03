Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - January 3
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15) and Washington Wizards (6-26) will square off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Donovan Mitchell and Tyus Jones are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Wizards, respectively.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Wizards lost to the Hawks 130-126. With 38 points, Kyle Kuzma was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|38
|8
|5
|0
|0
|7
|Deni Avdija
|17
|12
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Corey Kispert
|15
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Jones contributes with 12.6 points per game, plus 3 boards and 5.5 assists.
- Deni Avdija provides the Wizards 11.6 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole averages 17.2 points, 2.5 boards and 3.7 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 68.4% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|23.6
|6.8
|4
|0.3
|0.6
|3.2
|Tyus Jones
|15.4
|3.3
|6.9
|1.6
|0.5
|2.4
|Daniel Gafford
|12.6
|8.6
|1.3
|1.5
|2.4
|0
|Jordan Poole
|18.3
|2.3
|4.5
|1
|0.3
|2.6
|Deni Avdija
|10.7
|6.9
|3.8
|1
|0.3
|0.8
