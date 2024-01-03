Support your favorite local high school basketball team in York, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

York High School at Tabb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers

Warhill High School at Grafton High School