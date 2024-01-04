The Charleston (SC) Cougars and the Hofstra Pride square off in one of seven games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include CAA teams.

CAA Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Elon Phoenix at William & Mary Tribe 7:00 PM ET FloHoops Charleston (SC) Cougars at Hofstra Pride 7:00 PM ET MSG (Live stream on Fubo) UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Drexel Dragons 7:00 PM ET NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Hampton Pirates at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 7:00 PM ET FloHoops Towson Tigers at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies 7:00 PM ET FloHoops Stony Brook Seawolves at Northeastern Huskies 7:00 PM ET CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

